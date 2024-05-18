The 2-Ingredient Trick For Boosting The Taste Of Your Next Glass Of Wine

If you're in the majority, you probably don't drink wine with anything added to it — you just enjoy a nice glass of red, white, or rosé on its own. But others like the chill of a few ice cubes, the fizz of a bit of soda water, or even the festivity that fruit, brandy, and other liqueurs bring to a summertime wine sipper. (If that's you, check out our classic red sangria concoction.) But what if you really want to accentuate the myriad flavors and textures in your next glass of wine? Two surprising ingredients that you likely already have at home almost magically make the characteristics of wines more nuanced: salt and lemon juice.

If you're trepidatious, we feel you. It is quite the move to suggest stirring two such assertive ingredients into wine. So, let's unpack what makes this pairing work. First, we're not suggesting that you empty a packet of salt and squeeze a wedge of lemon directly into your next glass of Syrah or Vinho Verde. Rather, these ingredients are elements of a wine tasting meant to spotlight certain characteristics of the wine by accentuating or attenuating their properties. You might also think of this type of tasting as a wine experiment, whereby tasters sip a wine to gauge its base flavors before introducing a different element that alters the palate's perception of certain flavor components.