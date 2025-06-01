13 International McDonald's Menus Items We Want To Bring To The US

Few emblems are as instantly recognizable around the world as the golden arches of McDonald's. With over 41,000 locations worldwide, you can find a McDonald's on nearly every continent (except Antarctica) and in roughly two-thirds of all countries on earth.

When travelling abroad, you might not think to visit a fast-food chain that's so ubiquitous and standardized back home. But look closer: while the exterior of an international McDonald's might look familiar, the menu inside often reflects the unique tastes and cultural preferences of the country you're in. This is because McDonald's encourages each country to customize their menus to fit local tastes, cultural preferences, and dietary restrictions. For example, McDonald's India has more vegetarian options in lieu of beef products, and locations in predominantly Muslim countries tend to have more halal options on the menu, too.

McDonald's approach to localized menus leads to some intriguing items that we wish we could try in the U.S. Want to find out where to order McSpaghetti, McFalafel, or McMolletes? Read on to learn more about these exclusively international McDonald's menu items.