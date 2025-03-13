Why Vegetarians Should Steer Clear Of McDonald's Hash Browns
Forming a crunchy surface and a fluffy interior, small shredded pieces of potatoes are fried up and served as part of McDonald's Buy One, Add One for $1 menu. While other items listed on the tempting menu are clearly not intended for an animal-free diet — such as the appropriately named Sausage Biscuits, Sausage McMuffins, and Sausage Burritos — even the innocuous-sounding hash brown surprisingly contains animal products. As deliciously crispy as a warm hash brown might be, the order can't be classified as vegan or vegetarian and may deter some McDonald's visitors from chowing down on the satisfying snack.
Upon closer inspection, McDonald's website offers some insight into just what makes a fast food hash brown. Aside from the potatoes, vegetable oil, and corn flour that go into these delicious breakfast treats, the list of ingredients also includes a natural beef flavor that is composed of milk and wheat derivatives. Although a hash brown may sound like a quick and easy decision for those attempting to adhere to vegan and vegetarian diets, those seeking to avoid animal products entirely will want to steer clear of McDonald's hash browns, even if they rank among the best fast food hash browns.
Making fast orders for dietary restrictions
As the brand's other potato-based staple, McDonald's french fries are not vegetarian-friendly either, as they too contain this natural beef flavor. As noted earlier, the flavoring ingredient is made with hydrolyzed wheat and hydrolyzed milk, which keeps it from meeting vegan standards. Additionally, both McDonald's Sugar Donuts and the Mixed Berry Muffins contain egg powder, so those looking to completely avoid animal products will also need to refrain from ordering various McDonald's desserts.
For vegans and vegetarians searching for straightforward options to feast on for a snack, the chain's carrot and pineapple sticks may be a clear alternative. Veggie dippers made with yellow split peas and breadcrumbs made of rice, gram, maize, and amaranth flours do not contain any animal ingredients. The Spicy Veggie One wraps up these same veggie dippers in a tortilla wrap that is filled with vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. Side salads can also offer a reliable order of lettuce, cucumber, sliced tomato, and red onion that can put a dent in hunger pangs in a pinch.