Why Vegetarians Should Steer Clear Of McDonald's Hash Browns

Forming a crunchy surface and a fluffy interior, small shredded pieces of potatoes are fried up and served as part of McDonald's Buy One, Add One for $1 menu. While other items listed on the tempting menu are clearly not intended for an animal-free diet — such as the appropriately named Sausage Biscuits, Sausage McMuffins, and Sausage Burritos — even the innocuous-sounding hash brown surprisingly contains animal products. As deliciously crispy as a warm hash brown might be, the order can't be classified as vegan or vegetarian and may deter some McDonald's visitors from chowing down on the satisfying snack.

Upon closer inspection, McDonald's website offers some insight into just what makes a fast food hash brown. Aside from the potatoes, vegetable oil, and corn flour that go into these delicious breakfast treats, the list of ingredients also includes a natural beef flavor that is composed of milk and wheat derivatives. Although a hash brown may sound like a quick and easy decision for those attempting to adhere to vegan and vegetarian diets, those seeking to avoid animal products entirely will want to steer clear of McDonald's hash browns, even if they rank among the best fast food hash browns.