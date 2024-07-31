The Creamy Sandwich Spread You're Probably Overlooking

Mexico may be home to the globally famous and beloved taco, but the country's residents also love their sandwiches — or tortas. You might be accustomed to spreading mayonnaise and/or mustard on your sandwich bread, but Mexicans prefer a different creamy sandwich spread: refried beans! We interviewed Mexican chef and media personality Ronaldo Linares, who gave us an example of how Mexicans build a sandwich.

His instructions were to "use refried beans as a spread, add some steak, Mexican cheese, cooked onions, some pickled jalapenos, and you have a delicious sandwich or torta." Refried beans are earthy, hearty, and creamy enough for easy spreadability. Just as you'd add charro beans to steak or chicken fajitas, spreading refried beans onto a meaty sandwich is the ultimate savory compliment to an umami-rich meat filling. Refried beans can also moisten dry toasted bread and provide a creamy, rich textural contrast to chewy meat and crunchy fillings.

Refried beans aren't the only indicator of a traditional Mexican torta. Linares stresses that the type of bread you use is just as important; "in order for it [the torta] to be authentic you need to use pan telera," he said.

Pan telera, is the most common sandwich bread in Mexico, characterized by a light, fluffy crumb and a wide, oval shape with two vertical indentations on top. It toasts up very easily and its airy crunchy texture offers some much-needed levity to the meaty, cheesy fillings and layer of refried bean spread.