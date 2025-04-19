Take Dinner To A New Level With Our Filipino Pasta Recipe
If you enjoy Filipino foods or you are a lover of all things pasta, then this Filipino pasta recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is definitely one to try. Also sometimes known as sweet spaghetti, this Filipino pasta dish is perhaps a little different from the deeply savory Italian pasta sauces we all know and love, widely enjoyed as a comfort food in the Philippines, and we can understand why.
While the pasta sauce in this recipe definitely has lots of sweetness from the banana ketchup and brown sugar, it also has rich meaty flavors from the beef and hotdogs, as well as a delicious tanginess and a creamy finish. All the flavors are wonderfully balanced to create a super tasty and easy-to-assemble dinner that the whole family will adore. Ready in just half an hour, this Filipino pasta dish is a great way to expand your dinner menu with a creative fusion twist on the Italian classic.
Gather the ingredients for this Filipino pasta recipe
To begin this Filipino pasta recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want olive oil, an onion, garlic, ground beef, tomato passata, ketchup, banana ketchup, fish sauce, brown sugar, evaporated milk, salt, pepper, and spaghetti. You will also want hotdogs for this dish; Filipino hotdogs, with their distinctive red coloring, are often used, but you can also opt for classic hotdogs if you prefer. Finally, you might want some shredded cheddar cheese to enjoy on top of this Filipino pasta recipe.
Step 1: Heat oil in pan
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil to a medium-high temperature in a large frying pan.
Step 2: Fry the hotdog slices
Pan fry the sliced hotdogs for 3 to 4 minutes, until colored.
Step 3: Set hot dogs aside
Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 4: Add onions and garlic to pan
Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan along with the diced onion and crushed garlic cloves.
Step 5: Saute the onion and garlic
Saute for 3 to 4 minutes, until soft and translucent.
Step 6: Brown the beef
Add the ground beef to the pan and brown for 5 to 6 minutes.
Step 7: Add remaining sauce ingredients
Add the passata, ketchup, banana ketchup, fish sauce, brown sugar, evaporated milk, salt, and pepper to the pan.
Step 8: Simmer
Stir well, reduce the heat to medium, and allow the mixture to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 9: Boil pot of water
Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a boil.
Step 10: Cook the spaghetti
Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente.
Step 11: Drain the noodles
Drain well.
Step 12: Combine spaghetti and sauce
Stir the spaghetti into the sauce.
Step 13: Add hotdog slices
Return the hotdog slices to the pan and heat through.
Step 14: Serve the Filipino pasta
Serve the spaghetti, topped with grated cheddar if desired.
Filipino Pasta Recipe
Filipino pasta perfectly balances sweet and savory flavors with additions like ground beef, hot dogs, banana ketchup, and fish sauce.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 hotdogs, sliced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound tomato passata
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons banana ketchup
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ⅓ cup evaporated milk
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 14 ounces dried spaghetti
Optional Ingredients
- shredded cheddar cheese, to serve
Directions
- Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil to a medium-high temperature in a large frying pan.
- Pan fry the sliced hotdogs for 3 to 4 minutes, until colored.
- Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan along with the diced onion and crushed garlic cloves.
- Saute for 3 to 4 minutes, until soft and translucent.
- Add the ground beef to the pan and brown for 5 to 6 minutes.
- Add the passata, ketchup, banana ketchup, fish sauce, brown sugar, evaporated milk, salt, and pepper to the pan.
- Stir well, reduce the heat to medium, and allow the mixture to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a boil.
- Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente.
- Drain well.
- Stir the spaghetti into the sauce.
- Return the hotdog slices to the pan and heat through.
- Serve the spaghetti, topped with grated cheddar if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|692
|Total Fat
|34.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|80.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.2 g
|Total Sugars
|11.6 g
|Sodium
|798.4 mg
|Protein
|29.7 g
How can I switch up this Filipino pasta recipe?
While there are certain elements to this Filipino spaghetti dish that you won't want to mess with, there are plenty of ways to adapt the dish to keep things fresh and interesting. While this recipe uses ground beef for the bolognese-like sauce, you can also opt for ground pork, or even a mixture of the two to add in a different meaty flavor. On the subject of meat, you can also switch out the hotdogs to change things up a little. From British bangers to bratwurst, you really can't go wrong with whatever type of sausage you decide to add to this dish.
For a little more color and nutrient content, you can add a wide variety of different chopped vegetables to the sauce, such as diced carrots, celery, bell peppers, or mushrooms, or the dish can be served up with a sprinkling of fresh herbs on top such as basil or parsley. For a different spin on the same recipe, why not make this Filipino pasta dish into a pasta bake? Simply swap out the spaghetti for penne, fusilli, or your preferred type of pasta, mix well and top with plenty of mozzarella and some breadcrumbs for a melty and crunchy finish.
What pairs well with Filipino pasta?
This comforting Filipino spaghetti recipe is a whole meal on its own, and will leave you feeling full and satisfied. However, it also pairs well with a wide variety of side dishes which can add color, interest, and added flavor to the table if you so wish. As Filipino spaghetti is a fusion dish, you can garner inspiration from both the Italian and Filipino cuisines with regard to complementary flavors. A green mango salad will enhance the Filipino aspects of the dinner, or a simple green salad with Italian dressing will lean into the Italian elements of the dish. Filipino-style fried chicken is a classic accompaniment to sweet spaghetti, or alternatively, a slice or two of garlic bread will go down a treat. However you decide your sides, we recommend a big bowl of veggies to add plenty of vitamins and minerals to your mealtime.
As for after the meal, treat yourself to the classic Filipino frozen dessert halo-halo, a colorful, layered shaved ice dish that incorporates a wide variety of Filipino flavors and desserts, such as ice cream, jelly, banana, ube, and coconut.