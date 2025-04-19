Take Dinner To A New Level With Our Filipino Pasta Recipe

If you enjoy Filipino foods or you are a lover of all things pasta, then this Filipino pasta recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is definitely one to try. Also sometimes known as sweet spaghetti, this Filipino pasta dish is perhaps a little different from the deeply savory Italian pasta sauces we all know and love, widely enjoyed as a comfort food in the Philippines, and we can understand why.

While the pasta sauce in this recipe definitely has lots of sweetness from the banana ketchup and brown sugar, it also has rich meaty flavors from the beef and hotdogs, as well as a delicious tanginess and a creamy finish. All the flavors are wonderfully balanced to create a super tasty and easy-to-assemble dinner that the whole family will adore. Ready in just half an hour, this Filipino pasta dish is a great way to expand your dinner menu with a creative fusion twist on the Italian classic.