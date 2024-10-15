Filipino Vs Korean Fried Chicken: What's The Difference?

One of the best food trends of the past few decades has been the expansion of different international styles of fried chicken into the United States. Two of these styles, Filipino and Korean fried chicken, are really emblematic of that trend. For years, if you wanted to grab some fried chicken in the U.S. you were probably getting some variation of the classic Southern-style buttermilk fried chicken, with its crackly, craggy, seasoned flour coating. But as international cuisine has expanded its footprint in America, the country slowly discovered that for as delicious as the Southern-style is, there is more than one way to make amazing fried chicken. We got juicy dark meat chicken karaage and popable Taiwanese fried chicken, but Filipino and Korean fried chicken have probably made the most headway, especially through some popular chains.

Not only are Filipino and Korean fried chicken some of the biggest international styles, they're as different from each other as they are from the various American styles. While both utilize full pieces of chicken as opposed to the smaller chopped styles like karaage, the recipes, textures, and flavors can vary greatly between the two. Filipino-style fried chicken is probably closer to the Southern-styles you already know with marinated chicken and breading, while Korean style's thinner crust and saucy finish exists in a world all its own. But the one thing they both will always have in common is how they show off the amazing flavors and creativity that comes from recipes spreading all over the globe.