The Subtle Difference Between Paneer And Tofu

If you're looking to incorporate more vegetarian dishes into your diet, looking to Asian cuisine for inspiration is a great place to start. Two staple proteins of this cuisine include paneer and tofu, which, although similar in appearance, have a number of distinct differences. Both paneer and tofu come formed in white or off-white blocks and can be cut into pieces for inclusion in a variety of recipes. The biggest difference between the two, however, is that paneer is technically a cheese, made from the milk of either a cow or a buffalo, whereas tofu is made out of soy milk. While both of these foods are considered vegetarian-friendly, only tofu is fully plant-based and therefore also vegan.

Taste- and texture-wise, there are some similarities between the two. Tofu from the grocery store is packaged in multiple styles based predominantly on a level of firmness. Store-bought paneer can come in a regular, low-fat variety or as malai paneer, which is a creamier, higher-fat version. As such, a firmer tofu would be closer in consistency and flavor to a regular paneer. Both of these ingredients are extremely versatile for use in different dishes, though they aren't exactly interchangeable due to their respective compositions.