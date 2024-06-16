Halloumi Vs Paneer Cheese: What's The Difference?

Some cheeses are the perfect addition to an appetizer spread, like creamy Brie. Others are ideal for crumbling or shredding on a salad, like feta or cheddar. And still, other cheeses have the perfect melty texture for pizza and panini, like provolone or mozzarella. But there are two, firm white cheeses with savory flavors that stand out for their ability to not melt, but instead add a sturdy protein-packed bite to a meal — halloumi and paneer.

They look very similar — white rectangles of dense milky cheese, but the flavors are quite different. Halloumi is salty and retains a pleasant flavor that reflects the type of milk used by the cheesemaker, possibly sheep, goat, cow, or a blend of the three. Paneer is very mild, almost flavorless, with less salt, sometimes reminiscent of tofu. The two cheeses stand up to the heat of cooking, giving them the ability to get crispy, brown edges and not dissolve away into a simmering skillet of sauce.