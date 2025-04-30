We Taste-Tested 16 McDonald's India Menu Items — Here Are The Highs And Lows

We get it, you love your Big Macs — which are easy to recreate at home, so long as you know the secret ingredient in the sauce. Or perhaps the Quarter Pounder with cheese has been tattooed all over your brain ever since your first mouthful — after all, it is one of the best McDonald's burgers ever made. While these fast food legends have yet to make their way over to Indian shores, there is no dearth of culinary creativity in the menu of McDonald's India.

While there are meaty burgers on the menu, since this fast food chain caters to the country with the largest vegetarian population in the world, its meatless options stand toe-to-toe with its meat-based ones. You'll find cottage cheese used as a popular stand-in for meat, such as in the Big Spicy Paneer McWrap. Then there is the McAloo Tikki, a humbling reminder of how a potato patty can become a gastronomical legend.

If a deeper immersion into Indian's culinary scene has long been an item on your foodie bucket list, the localized menu at McDonald's India makes for a good starting point. However, not all attempts to reinvent the wheel are successful. To spare you the trial and error, I personally tasted all the India-only items on the menu to report back on the taste, texture, and flavors you can expect. Armed with this guide of the highs and lows of the menu, you'll know what to opt for.