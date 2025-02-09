13 Expert Tips For Pairing Steak And Sake

It's no secret that one of the best ways to elevate a dish is to pair it with the right drink. The go-to pick for steak is usually wine, like a robust, tannic red that can cut through the rich, savory beef. Beer, whiskey, and even some cocktails make for a uniquely delicious steak pairing, as well. However, there's one drink that's almost always overlooked: sake.

The national drink of Japan, sake fills a delicious niche, with various styles providing a range of different flavor profiles. Although it can certainly be enjoyed by itself, sake has a complexity that makes it perfect for pairing with food, including dishes and cuisines you might not expect.

A number of years ago, I was fortunate enough to be invited to a sake masterclass in New Zealand through my job as a bar manager for a Michelin-star brasserie. With my eyes opened to the world of sake, I returned to work, and immediately ordered a few bottles. As I started to experiment with food pairings, I began to realize the incredible potential for sake and steak combinations. Given everything I've learned about this intricate art, here are 13 tips for pairing steak and sake.

