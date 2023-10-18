The Easiest Way To Drink Warm Sake Right From Your Home

When it comes to sake, it's time to turn up the heat. Let us begin by saying that not all sake should be served warm, however, unlike fresh and delicate varieties, aged sake benefits the most from being heated. In addition to producing a silkier texture, warmer temperatures highlight nuanced flavors and aromas all while amplifying sweetness and softening bitterness. If sipping on warm aged sake sounds like a slice of heaven, then learning how to properly heat the fermented rice beverage at home is a must.

At restaurants, sake is usually warmed following a bain-marie method. Once sake is poured into a tokkuri (serving vessel), the tokkuri is placed into a pot of boiling hot water and is left to gradually heat up to the desired temperature. Despite the fact that this process guarantees the heat is evenly distributed, it requires both tools and time, which you might not have at home. Instead, for speedier results, sake can be warmed in the microwave.

Quick and convenient, executing the microwave method is easy and won't cause any damage to the beverage. All you need to do is pour sake into a microwave-safe container until it's 90% full. Cover it with plastic wrap to preserve aromas and then place it in the microwave for 15 seconds. Give the sake a swirl to redistribute residual heat before repeating the process several times until you've reached the ideal warmth, as indicated with a thermometer.