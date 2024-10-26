12 Pro Tips For Cooking Hibachi-Style Steak At Home

Hibachi-style steak is beloved for its combination of perfectly seared meat, rich buttery flavors, and the cooking experience that often unfolds in front of diners at Japanese steakhouses. Often referred to interchangeably as teppanyaki in the U.S., it's easy to see why it's retained its popularity over the years. It's dinner theater. The sizzling sound, the aroma of garlic and soy sauce wafting through the air, and the sight of a skilled chef expertly flipping steak and vegetables on a hot griddle make hibachi dining special. But what if you could recreate this vibrant experience at home?

While hibachi may seem complex, it's more achievable than you might think, and you don't need to work at Benihana to get good results, either. I spent years cooking in professional kitchens in New Orleans and New York, and while none of them were hibachi restaurants, I'm no stranger to cooking a solid steak of any cut and temp, on any kind of cooking surface. That said, I've studied the blade when it comes to doing my own cooking and eating of hibachi-style steak, but you need not be an expert to shoot your shot. With a few simple techniques and the right ingredients, you can whip up restaurant-quality hibachi-style steak right in your own kitchen. Whether you're cooking for a small gathering or preparing a special weeknight meal, following these 12 essential tips will help you master the art of hibachi steak. You don't need to have a fancy setup or specialized equipment — just the right know-how and a willingness to experiment. Ready to start learning your hibachi tricks? Let's get into the world of sizzling steaks and savory flavors.

