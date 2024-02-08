12 Top-Rated Sake Brands, Ranked

Sake is a delicious alcoholic beverage from Japan, boasting an umami-forward quality that has earned a place among the world's most famous fermented refreshments, especially in recent decades. Traditionally, sake is made using only four ingredients: water, rice, yeast, and a rice mold called koji. Although sake is commonly called rice wine in English-speaking demographics, sake is not actually a wine so much as its own alcoholic category.

In a similar sentiment shared with all alcoholic beverages, including wine, craft beer, and whisky, sake requires its admirers to take on a bit of a learning curve before casual interest can bloom into connoisseur-level sake appreciation. And when it comes to choosing the right type, taste, and, of course, beverage brand, sake is as intimidating as it is tasty.

For those who are new to the world of sake sipping, confidently selecting one bottle of sake off a shelf stocked with numerous options ... well, it'd be better to read up on this Japanese drink and its brands before the stress of buying an unfamiliar beverage sets in. Instead of letting panic kick in, take the time to study the difference between clear and cloudy sake, chilled and hot, and all the fascinating whatnot in between. Take those first steps toward becoming an aficionado of all things sake starting here, with this breakdown of popular sake brands, ranked by combining principles of popularity, personal preference, and an objective cost-to-quality ratio as well. For more on our methodology, read 'till the end.