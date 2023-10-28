9 Foods You Should Pair With Sake

Made from fermented rice, sake is not only a beloved beverage to come out of Japan — it is also a symbol of its culture, its cuisine, and its rituals. There are several varieties of sake, and it is typically divided into six main categories, depending on the brewing method and rice milling percentage: Junmai and Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo and Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo and Daiginjo.

Drinking and pairing sake is an art, which is why we have enlisted an expert to guide us through this journey: Matthieu Guerpillon. French by birth and Mexican by conviction, Matthieu is a sake sommelier and a brand ambassador for Nami, the first Mexican sake. Nami is made in the northern city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, and its name represents the fusion between these Mexican and Japanese cultures: wave.

Nami boasts three sake labels based on the level of rice polishing. Nami Junmai, with 55% of rice polishing, has notes of green apple, guava, lychee, and pear on the nose, as well as a fresh, sweet taste. Nami Junmai Ginjo has a 50% of rice polishing and boasts notes of plum, peach, and pineapple, plus lactic and acidic flavors. Lastly, Nami Junmai Daiginjo has a rice polishing of 40% and has highly complex aromas, including white flowers and pineapple, plus a fresh, floral, semi-dry flavor.

Not only is Matthieu a sake sommelier, but he is also absolutely obsessed with pairing. "I find pairing opportunities all the time. I pair my coffee with toast and jam in the morning," he jokes, confirming his status as the perfect guide for our pairing exploration.