Aburi Is The Japanese Style Of Cooking That Takes Steak To The Next Level

When people think about Japanese cuisine, one of the first things that comes to mind is raw fish. Granted, there are many types of sushi out there that do involve seafood, but you can also prepare sushi with beef. And there is a unique cooking technique used in some sushi dishes that is often used to sear that meat.

Introducing aburi, a method of flame searing just enough to partially cook the outside of a piece of meat or fish while leaving the interior raw. The name fittingly translates to "flame seared". This technique is primarily used on fish but it's also great for sealing in the delicate flavor of beef inside of a beautifully seared exterior texture.

Aburi requires the use of a blow torch — preferably one with some power — in order to create that perfect sear. Steak cooked using this method can be served by itself, sliced on a plate, but it is typically placed on top of rice, essentially creating a seared steak nigiri.