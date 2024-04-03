The Technique That Makes Aburi Salmon Different From Regular Nigiri

Sushi comes in many types even with just one type of fish, like salmon. From straightforward rolled sake hosomaki rolls to larger pressed oshizushi, the variety of shapes is dazzling. And even one of the most well-known characteristics — raw fish — isn't consistent either.

An alternative version of nigiri called aburi involves using a blow torch on the top of a piece of fish, inviting a scorched element to the palate. Instead of focusing as much on the salmon's intrinsic flavor, the preparation style highlights the fish's textural components. The interior of the salmon is kept raw, while the exterior is lightly seared, with contrasting textures imbuing the fish with a sense of added creaminess. The rice shape is kept in nigiri form, with a curved shape and three-inch length, ready to be consumed all in one bite.

An additional element like ponzu sauce can add a touch of salty citrus notes, while in Kyoto, miso is brushed on for sweetness. All such elaborations showcase how the aburi technique allows the creation of nigiri with a twist.