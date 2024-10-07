The One Seasoning You Need To Make Any Steak Taste Charcoal-Grilled

Once you sink your teeth into a juicy, charred steak, you'll discover that there's really no other way to consume the meat. Preparing it on a charcoal grill imbues the beef with a rich, smoky flavor that's incomparable to anything else. Of course, cooking on a stove is easier and much more accessible than firing up a grill, but using charcoal seasoning makes the two methods taste indistinguishable.

Charcoal seasoning takes that deep, heady flavor that meat gets on the grill and bottles it up into a delectable spice blend that you can simply shake onto steak. The key to the bold flavor is activated charcoal, the once-trendy ingredient that sated every foodie's need for everything they consumed to be black. Though the trend is over, activated charcoal still deserves all the hype. Now, the earthy ingredient is used to give steak the taste of the outdoors from the comfort of your home.

Spice blends, like the Hardcore Carnivore Black Beef Seasoning, combine the charcoal with other common steak flavor enhancers, such as chili pepper, dehydrated garlic and onion, and oregano. You can sprinkle it onto steak before cooking it or marinate the meat in the blend for a stronger flavor. If you'd like, you can turn the spice blend into a compound butter for a nice, smoky surprise when the fat melts.