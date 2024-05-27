Seared Steak And Lemony Whipped Feta Recipe
While some cooks like to top their steaks with compound butters seasoned with potent horseradish, sweet maple syrup, or even something unexpected like booze, developer Julianne De Witt goes with a different dairy product altogether in this recipe. Instead of butter, she whips feta cheese with lemon, oil, yogurt, and seasonings to make a tangy topping that complements the savory steaks.
De Witt says, "I like to use strip loin steaks for this recipe because they are flavorful, tender, and lean," but she adds, "The ribeye steak is arguably one of the most flavorful steaks and would work well here." Whichever steak you choose, she advises allowing them to come to room temperature before you begin cooking them: "This will ensure that the steaks are juicy and evenly cooked." You should also make sure to let the steaks sit for at least five minutes after they are done cooking to allow them sufficient time to reabsorb their juices before you slice into them.
Gather the ingredients for the seared steak and lemony whipped feta
To cook the steaks, you'll need the meat itself, of course (strip loins or ribeyes), plus salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and cooking oil. While De Witt likes to use avocado oil for its health and nutritional benefits, you can opt for other high smoke point oils, such as canola or safflower, if you prefer.
For the whipped feta topping, you will need crumbled feta cheese, plain yogurt, olive oil, fresh garlic, a lemon (juiced and zested), and thyme. De Witt favors fresh thyme but says you may substitute in ¾ teaspoon of dried thyme instead.
Step 1: Combine the ingredients for the feta topping
To prepare the whipped feta, add the feta, yogurt, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, thyme, and black pepper to a food processor.
Step 2: Whip the feta topping
Pulse for 10 seconds or so, until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Set aside.
Step 3: Mix the steak seasonings
Add the steak spices to a small bowl and stir together.
Step 4: Season the steaks
Add spice mixture to both sides of the steaks.
Step 5: Warm the oil
Heat the avocado oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Cook the steaks
Add the steaks when the pan is hot. Sear for 2 minutes, then flip the steaks and continue cooking until medium rare, approximately 3 minutes more.
Step 7: Rest the steaks
Remove the steaks from the pan and rest for 5 minutes.
Step 8: Slice and eat the steaks
Slice the steaks and serve with whipped feta on the side.
Can I cook this steak on the grill?
De Witt sears her steaks in a frying pan, which is a great, year-round option for this type of meat. You could also cook them using a grill pan if you want the meat to acquire photogenic hatch marks. But, if the weather is nice, cooking on an outdoor grill might be fun. If you're grilling steaks on a gas grill, preheat it as per the instrument panel. Should you be going old-school with a charcoal grill, fire it up, put the lid on, and allow it to heat for 10–15 minutes prior to cooking the steaks.
Whether you cook the steaks on a grill or the stovetop, De Witt recommends removing them when the interior temperature reaches 125 if you want your meat medium-rare (the steaks will continue to cook as they rest.) If you prefer rare, take the steaks off the heat when they're between 115 and 120 F, or leave them on until they hit 145 F if medium is more your speed. Needless to say, a meat thermometer will be very helpful in determining the exact temperature.
How can I use up leftover steak and whipped feta?
De Witt notes that the steaks, once cooked, will last for up to three days in the refrigerator. While you can simply reheat them and enjoy them in the same way you did the first time around, you can also repurpose them in other dishes. One thing you could do with the meat is slice it thinly to use as a salad topping. You could also make it into a skillet meal with fried potatoes and onions, or stir-fry it with vegetables and noodles. If you have both steak and whipped feta left over, De Witt advises making a steak sandwich and using the feta as a spread.
If you only have the feta topping but no steak left, you could use it on other sandwiches, as well, while it would also make a tasty alternative to tzatziki for gyros or shawarma. De Witt suggests using it as a dip for sliced raw vegetables, chips, or pita triangles.
- For the whipped feta
- 5 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
- ¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- For the steaks
- 4 (8-ounce) strip loin steaks
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
|Calories per Serving
|696
|Total Fat
|54.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|201.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|0.9 g
|Sodium
|702.7 mg
|Protein
|46.2 g