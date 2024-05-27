Seared Steak And Lemony Whipped Feta Recipe

While some cooks like to top their steaks with compound butters seasoned with potent horseradish, sweet maple syrup, or even something unexpected like booze, developer Julianne De Witt goes with a different dairy product altogether in this recipe. Instead of butter, she whips feta cheese with lemon, oil, yogurt, and seasonings to make a tangy topping that complements the savory steaks.

De Witt says, "I like to use strip loin steaks for this recipe because they are flavorful, tender, and lean," but she adds, "The ribeye steak is arguably one of the most flavorful steaks and would work well here." Whichever steak you choose, she advises allowing them to come to room temperature before you begin cooking them: "This will ensure that the steaks are juicy and evenly cooked." You should also make sure to let the steaks sit for at least five minutes after they are done cooking to allow them sufficient time to reabsorb their juices before you slice into them.