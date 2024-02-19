Does The Age Of Your Sake Affect How It Tastes?

There are plenty of alcoholic beverages that get better with age, such as aged wine and whiskey, but sake isn't usually included on that list. The vast majority of sake is produced unaged and meant to be drunk within a year of being bottled. But there is a growing minority of aged sakes which are starting to arrive on the market. Aged sake is known as koshu. You can recognize it by its rich amber color and heavier flavor, often sweet and nutty with touches of bitterness and umami — not unlike sherry.

Aged sake is nothing new. There are records of sake being aged, typically for three to five years, that go back to the 13th century. And in the 17th century, we can see a nine-year sake was popular among the aristocrats. But somewhere along the way, the practice of aging sake fell off. Unaged sake has always been the dominant form, especially outside of the upper class, but today it is almost universal.

There are essentially three ways to age sake. In the olden days, wooden barrels made of cedar were used. This gave the sake a fresh, woody taste which was highly sought after. The downside was that sanitation practices weren't ideal and the sake often ended up spoiling. Today, metal vats are used that do not impart flavors but that affect the taste all the same. The final way to age sake is in the bottle itself.