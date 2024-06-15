Why You Should Always Use Real Charcoal When Grilling Steaks

For lovers of meat, few dishes can top a steak. The food showcases the beauty of beef in its most stripped down form: a well-chosen cut seared to perfection. Yet, although straightforward in its premise, many considerations are necessary to craft a tasty rendition.

One of the most important factors is the heat source. After all, mastering how to cook the perfect steak every time is really having an understanding of when meat meets fire. So if the weather's cooperating, and you opt for the grill, make sure to settle for real charcoal. Lump coals are irregular in size and pricier, but they're also all-natural, which translates to a more flavorful steak. Plus, you can even select the type of wood, inflecting steak with a distinct aromatic note.

The ubiquitous charcoal briquettes work in a pinch, but they're comprised of wood scraps that contain additives. These function as binders, ignition aids, and ash-whitening agents, which negatively impact the taste. Plus, they won't get quite as hot as lump, preventing an extra-nice sear. So especially if you have one of the best ranked cuts of steak on hand, the coal selection is worth the extra effort.