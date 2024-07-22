Customize The Flavor Of Your Steaks By Making Your Own Spice Rub

As enjoyable as going out to a steak dinner can be, there's joy to be found cooking your own steak at home and getting everything just the way you like it. For one, nothing beats the fun of carefully reviewing the many different cuts of steak to select your favorite. Knowing what to keep in mind when choosing side dishes for steak, you can also relish in planning out all the flavors to bring your meal together. Making your own spice rub to season your steak is the ultimate way to prepare your steak to your exact specifications.

Crafting your own seasoning blend is a fantastic way to properly moderate the flavors and ingredients to suit not only your tastes but dietary restrictions. Many commercially available spice blends contain a high amount of sodium, which can negatively affect blood pressure among other issues. Being able to take your seasoning literally in your own hands and decide how much or how little of each ingredient you wish to include is the most ideal way to have more control over your intake. Additionally, it's fun to experiment with new spice rubs on your steak and try different tastes that transcend the usual restaurant fare.