Explaining The Difference Between Sirloin Steak And The Coveted Ribeye

You might be looking at a sirloin and ribeye steak on a menu and know somehow that you are supposed to want the ribeye, but do you actually know the differences that make people say that? There are a lot of cuts of steak out there, and it's easy to get confused. You can fall into the trap of "steak good," and just assume that most cuts of steaks are the same, which isn't true.

Or you could make the opposite mistake and think that only desirable cuts like porterhouse or ribeye are worth ordering. Yet like so many things in life, the truth lies somewhere in between. There are some pretty good reasons ribeye is valued over sirloin cuts, but every steak can be made delicious if you know the differences well enough to cook them right.

When people start ranking steak cuts, ribeye is usually at or near the top , and while sirloin isn't disrespected, it usually isn't loved either. The reality is that it all comes down to personal taste. Filet mignon is one of the most expensive, coveted steaks out there, yet plenty of steak lovers would choose a cheap, flavorful skirt steak over the lean filet every time. Sirloin may not be as juicy as a ribeye, but it has plenty to recommend it, and lots of recipes where it might even be preferred. Ribeye and sirloin have different textures, marbling, and tastes but, in the end, they are both steak.