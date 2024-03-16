The Royal History Of How Sirloin Steak Got Its Name

Sometimes a dish is so good it prompts expletives. In the case of sirloin steak, however, one extra juicy slab of meat is rumored to have prompted an actual knighting ceremony from a royal. According to culinary lore dating back to the 17th century, Sir Richard De Hoghton of Hoghton Tower in Lancashire, England, invited King James I to his hilltop estate. The baron pulled out all the stops for the royal's visit, including covering his driveway with red velvet, organizing hunting excursions, and planning exquisite dinners with dukes, knights, and earls. At one of the banquets, the visiting king was served a cut of beef loin so large that he was prompted to knight the steak and grant it an official title: Sir Loin.

Though the actual king responsible for the knighting honor comes with a bit of discrepancy — some sources point to King Charles II while others tag Henry VIII as the naming monarch — the legend has become cemented enough that Hoghton Tower holds occasional celebrations to honor the historical event. The original aristocratic visit might have bankrupted the baron, but the name of the steak lives on, and a copy of the legendary 400-year-old menu served at the dinner has been auctioned.