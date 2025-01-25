13 Dipping Sauces That Pair Well With Fish Sticks
When it comes to fine dining, fish sticks are virtually never mentioned. They are best known for being a quick food that you can toss in the oven at a moment's notice and have dinner on the table in under 20 minutes with some simple side dishes. There are some hacks to improve the taste of your fish sticks, and they can be used for a cheap, simple alternative for fish tacos. You can also zest them up a bit with a good dipping sauce.
For the most part, people think about seafood-oriented sauces when it comes to fish sticks. Don't get us wrong, those are excellent, but there are myriad other options to consider. At their core, fish sticks are simple foods. It's a fish — either a mince or filets sliced in a stick-like shape — with breading. Since the components are simple, finding a good dipping sauce is relatively simple. If it tastes good with breading, it'll probably taste good with fish sticks, provided that the sauce doesn't overpower the fish. Of course, the quality of the fish stick matters, too. Less expensive fish sticks have less fish and more breading, whereas pricier fish sticks have more fish and less breading. Your choice of fish stick can also impact your sauce.
So, if you're having fish sticks tonight and you're looking for something a little different, here are some excellent sauces that should work well with most types of fish sticks.
What makes a sauce good for fish sticks?
When it comes to a good dipping sauce, taste, and texture are obviously the most important things. Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist and food industry consultant, believes that a balance has to be maintained for a good sauce.
"The combination of taste and texture are so critical to a good fish stick sauce. There needs to be enough viscosity in the sauce to stick to the fish stick sauces that are too thin aren't able to fully coat it," says Dr. Quoc Le. "The taste also has to combine elements of acidity and umami, or have a spicy bite that helps create contrast the bready and fishy flavors of the breadstick." In short, the best sauces compliment the fattiness, breadiness, and fishiness of a fish stick without being too thick or too thin.
Are any sauces just bad for fish sticks?
As such, while no sauce is truly terrible, there are some that probably won't work for fish sticks. Maricel Gentile, chef-owner of Maricel's Kitchen, believes the key is balance.
"I wouldn't say any sauce is bad, but some might clash with the delicate flavors of fish," said Gentile. "Anything too sweet or too heavy — like a thick barbecue sauce — might overwhelm the fish. It's about harmony, not competition."
Chef Dennis, owner of the website Ask Chef Dennis, agrees. "Anything overly sweet or cloying tends to clash with the delicate flavor of the fish," Chef Dennis says. "Sticky sauces like sweet barbecue or some overly sweet honey mustards can overpower the fish entirely, masking its flavor rather than complementing it. Similarly, overly oily or heavy sauces can make the dish feel greasy and one-dimensional."
Does the type of fish stick affect sauce choices?
In general, experts seem to agree that the type of fish stick matters, too. For example, thinly breaded fish sticks seem to work better with lighter sauces, while a tempura breading pairs well with tentsuyu, a traditional Japanese tempura dipping sauce.
"A lighter breading pairs beautifully with bright, citrus-based sauces, which can cut through the fried exterior without overwhelming the delicate fish," Chef Maricel says. "Thicker or crunchier breadings can stand up to creamier or bolder flavors like garlic aioli, a tangy tartar sauce, or even a spicy Sriracha mayo."
Dr. Quoc Le says that the sauce's ability to stick to breading matters, too. "Some sauces can cling onto certain breading much better than others. Certain fish have more aromatic and strong flavors, which means they need more acidity to counteract those flavors," Dr. Quoc Le says.
Is there a reason horseradish goes well with fish?
Many famed seafood sauces have horseradish. It can be tricky to find fresh and there are some tricks to preparing it, but it's heavily featured in many seafood sauces like the aptly named horseradish sauce and cocktail sauce. Experts agree that the taste, spice, and texture of horseradish mixed with the type of sauces it inhabits pairs well with fish in general.
"Horseradish works beautifully with seafood because of its sharp, tangy heat," says Chef Dennis. "It cuts through the oiliness of fried fish and adds a bright, clean flavor that balances the richness of the breading."
Chef Sue Zemanick of Zasu in NOLA agrees. "The consistency of these sauces adheres well to the fish stick. These sauces hit all the right marks when it comes to sweetness, acid, and spice," says Chef Sue.
What are some go-to fish stick sauce recipes?
Each expert we spoke to preferred a different type of sauce. Chef Sue opts for a wasabi-ginger-soy aioli, which would hit the similar spice and acidity of a horseradish sauce but with a more Asian flair. Chef Dennis also prefers an aioli but prefers a simpler lemon-caper variant that includes Dijon mustard and garlic powder.
Chef Maricel prefers something tangier and would lean on either a suka dipping sauce, courtesy of the Philippines, a vinegar-based sauce with garlic, chili, salt, and sugar. She also recommended a Kewpie mayo-based sauce with gochujang and lime juice or a calamansi-soy dipping sauce that combines citrus, salt, and umami. Dr. Quoc Le went with something a little more traditional, an artisanal ketchup with "plenty of spices."
Salsa
It's been well-established that fish sticks can make for an inexpensive alternative to fish tacos, so it makes sense that salsa would be a good sauce for fish sticks. The nice thing about salsa is that it comes in a variety of flavors, thicknesses, and ingredients — a choose-your-own-adventure of sorts, allowing you to buy the salsa you like best.
It works for the same reason that it works on fish tacos. Salsa is bright and flavorful, and the tomatoes help cut the breadiness of the breading and pair well with fish. Tomatoes and breading are a common theme among many food items. You can easily go with a store-bought salsa or make your own. We have an excellent fire-roasted salsa recipe that works well if you have the ingredients available at home.
Hot sauce
Hot sauce is a fine option for breaded fish sticks for folks who enjoy something spicier. You have two main options here. You can go with a standard hot sauce like Tabasco, something smokier like Tapatio, or go with more of a buffalo sauce. Either way, you can choose your level of spiciness and also your texture. Some hot sauces are quite thin, while others are more like a BBQ sauce or ketchup.
There is an element of caution here. Hot sauces are often strong, which may overpower some types of fish sticks. We recommend this one for less expensive fish sticks with thicker breading that can hold up to the tangy spice a little better than a more thinly breaded fish stick. Additionally, moderation is key here. We might not recommend a full dunk for every bite so you don't completely drown out the fish stick.
BBQ sauce
BBQ sauce is a lot like hot sauce in that there are tons of options to choose from with plenty of flavor profiles. Many BBQ sauces are sweet and smokey, which is what you think of when you think of BBQ sauce. However, there is also Carolina-style BBQ sauce that is made with vinegar, mustard, and other ingredients that is tangier while still being sweet. Thanks to the variety of ingredient options, this is yet another instance where you can buy the BBQ sauce you like best.
However, there are some warnings. BBQ sauces can be incredibly thick and smokey, and as the experts said earlier, such sauces may clash too much with a delicate fish flavor to be enjoyable. You'll likely want a thinner, less intense BBQ sauce for the optimal experience, although fish sticks with thicker breading may hold up better to the thicker, smokier stuff.
Ketchup
Ketchup has earned an unreasonable label as being a dipping sauce best suited for children. Nothing could be further from the truth. Not only is making ketchup relatively easy and fun, its used as an ingredient by some folks in other, more complex dishes. Even with the stigma, it still makes for a good fish stick dipping sauce, especially if the fish stick has thick breading.
Ketchup is simultaneously sweet from the tomatoes and sugar along with tangy from the vinegar, giving it the same advantages as some BBQ sauces and most hot sauces. Some may argue that ketchup is too strong and covers the taste of the food it's coating, but this all comes down to moderation. If you dunk and scoop your ketchup like a chip in dip, then yes, it'll overpower the fish. A lighter touch makes this a good dipping sauce.
Chili sauce
Chili sauce is yet another red sauce that would pair well with fish sticks in most scenarios. There are multiple types of chili sauce ranging from sweet to spicy and garlicky. Regardless, they all make for a good dipping sauce for fish sticks. It's not the most popular sauce in the world, but it is readily available at most grocery stores, and if you can't find any, it's pretty easy to make as well.
Personally, I think sweet chili sauce does better here than savory. Sweet chili sauces tend to be a little less intense, which would pair better with delicate fish. While you won't get the zing from the spiciness, sweet chili sauce still has plenty of sweet and garlic flavor, which will cut through the breading and the fish pretty well. Sriracha is a great spicy chili sauce if you want to go that route.
Honey mustard
Honey mustard might be a controversial pick. As the experts say, it's a strong sauce and may easily overpower fish sticks. However, as a fan favorite for both kids and adults, it's hard to say no to it. A fish stick with thicker breading could hold up to it, and as long as you're dunking and scooping, it shouldn't be too powerful. The same rule applies to regular mustard, but the honey in honey mustard helps mellow out the mustard, making it better for this application.
There are plenty of options here, including well over a dozen brands available in stores, along with the plentiful number of recipes. Some include other ingredients like mayonnaise, changing the taste further. So, if yellow is your thing, your best bet is a mellow honey mustard. Just don't be too heavy with the dips, or you risk overpowering the fish.
Mayonnaise, aioli, and sour cream
We'll cover all of these in a single spot because they can often be mixed and substituted with one another. There are two main benefits to mayo: aioli and sour cream. The first is that they can make a decent dipping sauce all on their own, at least if you enjoy those flavors. However, the crème de la crème for this trio of creamy sauces is their ability to be used in other sauces.
You can combine mayo, sour cream, or aioli with a variety of ingredients to create a variety of sauces. Chef Maricel shows this off with her Kewpie mayo and gochujang mixture that makes a spicy, smoky, creamy sauce. Popular onion ring sauces commonly use mayo, ketchup, and some sort of vinegar. The possibilities are endless, making this trio a potent choice for fish stick sauces. If you've never had it, Toum is also amazing.
Teriyaki
We've stuck with fairly common sauces so far, but there are no rules when it comes to this stuff, so why not go a little out of the box? Teriyaki sauce is already popular with seafood and can definitely pair well with fish sticks. It's salty, sweet, and has that blast of umami that sauces from Asia are best known for. However, much like chili sauces and hot sauces, you do have to be careful here. Some teriyaki sauces can be rather potent and can easily overpower fish, so make sure to taste before dipping to make sure it'll work.
While we're on the topic, there are plenty of other sauces that fit into this umami category. Chef Maricel's suka sauce from the Philippines is another great option here. You can also fuse these flavors with other ingredients, like mixing gochujang with Kewpie mayo or Chef Sue's wasabi-ginger-soy aioli.
Tzatziki (and other yogurt sauces)
Tzatziki is an outstanding sauce for fish. It's most commonly used as a dip for pita bread or as a sauce on grilled meats and gyros. It's not a complex sauce and comprises Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and various spices to taste. The result is a light, creamy sauce with a fresh, garlicky flavor. You can use this stuff on just about anything, and fish sticks are no exception.
The reason it works so well is because it tastes so fresh and light. As a more delicate creamy sauce, it pairs well with delicate fish. This is among the best options for fish sticks with lots of fish and thinner breading. Tzatziki is the most famous yogurt sauce, but there are garlic yogurt sauce and ginger yogurt sauce recipes that work just as well.
Ranch
Ranch dressing is one of the most popular sauces in the world and among the best options for fish sticks. There are many reasons why, but mostly, it's the mixture of it being creamy and tangy at the same time. It's strong enough to cut through breading without trouble and tastes good with fish. Plus, if you eat fish sticks with french fries, onion rings, or other popular pairings, ranch dressing works well for those, too.
Like the other cream sauces, there are many ranch dressings to choose from. Some of them are thinner or thicker, depending on your preferences, along with various distributions of spices to make it more herbaceous or creamier. Also, like the other cream sauces, you can add other stuff to ranch to switch it up a bit, like cheese or even ketchup, to create the famed Kranch sauce.
Horseradish sauce
Technically, horseradish sauce is a member of the mayonnaise family of sauces. However, we think it's special enough to stand on its own. The key ingredient here is horseradish, a root vegetable that doesn't taste much like other vegetables. It's spicy and pungent and goes phenomenally when put into a sauce. As the experts said above, its mixture of sharp, peppery spice mixed with the tanginess of the rest of the sauce just works with breaded seafood.
The nice thing about horseradish sauce is that it goes well on all seafood and not just breaded fish sticks. Thus, if you buy some and have some leftover, you can easily use it the next time you have seafood. Like most sauces, horseradish sauce comes in varying spice levels depending on how much horseradish is added.
Cocktail sauce
Cocktail sauce combines the benefits of a tomato-based sauce with the spiciness of a horseradish sauce. The reason is because it's basically a red sauce with horseradish in it. You're more likely to see cocktail sauce with shrimp, served on a glass and called shrimp cocktail. However, much like creamy horseradish sauce, it goes quite well with most types of seafood, especially breaded seafood.
The reason it works is because it combines the spicy flavor of horseradish with the sweet tang of a tomato sauce. Most recipes call for ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, horseradish, lemon, salt and pepper. Thus, you can see how it combines ketchup, hot sauce, and horseradish in a delightful harmony of flavors. Don't get us wrong, there are some terrible cocktail sauces out there, but there are few things like a good cocktail sauce with breaded fish. There is a reason this combination of ingredients is colloquially known as seafood sauce.
Tartar sauce
Like horseradish sauce, tartar sauce is often made with mayonnaise, but it works so well with seafood that it's worth mentioning on its own. The recipe for this is pretty simple. It's usually made with mayo, pickled relish, salt, lemon juice, and pepper. The creaminess and tang of the mayo mixed with the sourness of the pickles and the acidity of the lemon juice pairs with just about any kind of fish stick that you can think of.
You can adjust tartar sauce as you wish, and we've seen recipes go down as low as three ingredients. As long as you have the mayo, the pickles, and the lemon juice, you have a good base. From there, people add anything from dill to parsley to add some herb flavor along with sugar, black pepper, and other spices to adjust it in other ways. Some folks also use aioli instead of mayo for some extra flavor.