13 Dipping Sauces That Pair Well With Fish Sticks

When it comes to fine dining, fish sticks are virtually never mentioned. They are best known for being a quick food that you can toss in the oven at a moment's notice and have dinner on the table in under 20 minutes with some simple side dishes. There are some hacks to improve the taste of your fish sticks, and they can be used for a cheap, simple alternative for fish tacos. You can also zest them up a bit with a good dipping sauce.

For the most part, people think about seafood-oriented sauces when it comes to fish sticks. Don't get us wrong, those are excellent, but there are myriad other options to consider. At their core, fish sticks are simple foods. It's a fish — either a mince or filets sliced in a stick-like shape — with breading. Since the components are simple, finding a good dipping sauce is relatively simple. If it tastes good with breading, it'll probably taste good with fish sticks, provided that the sauce doesn't overpower the fish. Of course, the quality of the fish stick matters, too. Less expensive fish sticks have less fish and more breading, whereas pricier fish sticks have more fish and less breading. Your choice of fish stick can also impact your sauce.

So, if you're having fish sticks tonight and you're looking for something a little different, here are some excellent sauces that should work well with most types of fish sticks.