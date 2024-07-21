Keep Your Fish Fry Simple With This Easy 3-Ingredient Tartar Sauce

There's a lot of effort that goes into a fish fry, so there's certainly always room to keep some elements of the deep-fried feast easy. You'll want to follow some essential tips for frying fish because skimping on the main dish is a no-no, but the tartar sauce you serve for dipping purposes can certainly be made simple — without the need to resort to a store-bought version of the condiment. In fact, you can easily make a homemade tartar sauce with only three core ingredients that might already be in your kitchen.

To make a three-ingredient tartar sauce, you only need to grab a jar of mayonnaise for a creamy and tangy base, sweet pickle relish for a touch of tangy sweetness, and fresh lemon juice for bright acidity. For every 12 servings, start with 1 cup of mayonnaise, ½ cup of relish, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, and use Tasting Table's simple tartar sauce recipe for more guidance. You can adjust the recipe, add more of the core ingredients to taste, then add the dried dill in our version for an herby touch (or skip the herb if you don't already have it).