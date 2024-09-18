The Budget Cocktail Sauce You Need To Leave At The Grocery Store

Cocktail sauce and seafood go together like peanut butter and jelly, or really any two things you adore as a pair. The bite of chilled, sweet, briney seafood dipped generously in tomato-sweet, horseradish-hot, acidic, umami-packed cocktail sauce is an experience to be savored. That is, if your cocktail sauce is good.

While it's crucial for your seafood to be excellent in terms of both taste and food safety, don't let that overshadow the importance of a good sauce. Too watery? Yuck. All one note of too sweet or too acidic? No, thanks. In order to ensure all of your future classic shrimp cocktails are as stellar as you deserve, we tried and ranked seven grocery store cocktail sauces. So allow us to save you from an underwhelming appetizer: Signature Select's cocktail sauce should not make it into your cart.

At just $2.59 for a 12-ounce bottle, it might be tempting to choose this brand at supermarkets like Vons, Albertsons, and Safeway. But sometimes, when something sounds too cheap to be good, it is. This condiment commits both cocktail-sauce crimes: being too thin and too totally tipped toward sweetness. It's made of tomato puree and high fructose corn syrup, which can make the tomato taste feel almost artificial and definitely too sweet. There's distilled white vinegar and horseradish plus onion and garlic powders, but neither the acidity or spice really come through enough to temper that corn syrup sweetness, which means neither flavor will balance sweet-leaning seafood either.