17 Creative Ways To Use Tzatziki In Your Kitchen

It seems like every country or region has its favorite condiment or dip. Folks in the United Kingdom have HP brown sauce, Americans have ketchup, and the Greeks, of course, have tzatziki. This white, creamy condiment is a common topping for gyros and dipping sauce for meaty kebabs. The recipe for tzatziki is rather pared down, especially compared to other sauces; it has a base of creamy Greek yogurt (though it was traditionally made with sheep or goat yogurt), lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs like dill. Another key characteristic that sets tzatziki apart from other sauces and dips is that it contains shredded cucumber — which offers a bit more texture than a solely creamy condiment can provide.

Luckily, you don't have to fly all the way to Greece to get your hands on a solid tzatziki; most grocery stores have pre-made tubs in the deli or refrigerated food section. And, you aren't constrained to using this sauce solely for Mediterranean-inspired entrées, either. Here are some other ways to use up this versatile, delicious dip.