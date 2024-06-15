Add Tzatziki To Your Next Tuna Salad Sandwich For A Fresh Flair

Any vehicle for getting tzatziki sauce onto your tastebuds is A-okay in our book. Make that creamy, dreamy dressing do double-duty heavy-lifting, and use it to add some life to mild, predictable tuna salad. Tuna (especially canned tuna, a popular choice for homemade tuna salad) is simultaneously fishy and mild. As such, it performs best when it's both tempered and heightened — a seemingly paradoxical task — and that's where tzatziki sauce comes in.

Tzatziki is a condiment popular in Mediterranean cuisine. It's typically made from chopped fresh dill, cucumber, garlic, and white vinegar or lemon juice, all married in a tangy, creamy base of full-fat Greek yogurt. Tzatziki sauce is commonly paired with gyros, kebabs, pita chips, and salads, and is even used as a topping for fish and seafood. But it also belongs in your tuna recipes.

Mayonnaise provides mild creaminess for your tuna salad, and so does tzatziki thanks to its yogurt base. Although, while that's where the story ends with mayo, tzatziki's herbaceous dill and cut of bright acidity from the lemon juice/vinegar work harder than mayonnaise for your tuna salad as a moisture element with both creaminess and dimensionality.