Give Your Potato Salad Robust Greek Flavors With Tzatziki

Potato salad is the cool, creamy side dish that always has a spot on the table. Many people have strong feelings about this staple dish — you may prefer it as an accompaniment for fried chicken over barbecued meat, or point blank refuse to use eggs. But there's one thing that should be easy to agree on: Adding tzatziki will upgrade your potato salad with Mediterranean flair.

Preferences and special add-ins aside, classic potato salad is made with mayonnaise, mustard, red onions, and dill pickles. Creamy, tangy, and brimming with fresh herbs, tzatziki contains similar elements. The Greek sauce is comprised of strained yogurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and shredded cucumber. While it has just a touch of sweetness from the cucumber, tzatziki is brimming with zesty notes, just like in any potato salad. Often garnished with dill or mint, the herbaceous sauce is the perfect match to the potato's buttery taste, making the two a natural pair.

After chopping and cooking the potatoes, you can toss them with a few spoonfuls of tzatziki and wait for the salad to chill before eating. It's flavorful enough to be used on the potatoes on its own, but you can still dress it up with extra dill, green onions, chopped celery, eggs, or parsley. If you don't have any store-bought tzatziki on hand, making classic tzatziki from scratch takes just 15 minutes and only requires a few basic ingredients.