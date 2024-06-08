19 Best Sauces For Meatballs, Besides Marinara

Meatballs are one of the most widespread dishes across the globe. Although different cultures around the world have their own interpretations of the meatball, it's clear that the one that comes to mind for most is the Italian meatball — which is served coated in a copious amount of marinara sauce. There's nothing wrong with these classic meatballs and the sauce that often goes with them, but it's clear that the pervasiveness of this pairing has caused other equally (if not more) delicious sauces to slip through the cracks.

Frankly, there are some sauces out there that are just more flavorful and versatile in the world of meatballs than a simple tomato sauce. We've cultivated a list of some of the best sauces that you can serve with your meatballs to add an extra dimension of flavor and texture — that aren't just ho-hum marinara. Some are better suited for certain proteins, like lamb or plant-based balls, while others are more universal.