A Sprinkle Of Light Brown Sugar Takes The Salty Edge Off Red-Eye Gravy

Red-eye gravy (aka poor man's gravy, bird-eye gravy, or red ham gravy) is a Southern staple, the homey hallmark of any Southern kitchen. The simple pan sauce is made from fried country ham drippings and strong black coffee, a thrifty creation that almost magically transforms what many cooks might consider scraps into a flavorful gravy greater than the sum of its parts. On its own, this two-parter is strong, salty, and savory, but some cooks in the south make their gravies even redder with the addition of red pepper flakes. Others add ketchup, mustard, chicory, or a little cola into the mix. Nashville, Tennessee's iconic Loveless Cafe makes its red-eye gravy with three ingredients: country ham, black coffee, and brown sugar. Indeed, brown sugar might be just the third ingredient this timeless two-parter needs.

Brown sugar mellows out the salty flavor profile, reducing bitterness and acidity. Light or dark brown sugar both work for this tip, with dark brown sugar imparting a richer, deeper flavor and light brown sugar adding a subtler sweet touch. Traditional red-eye gravy is made by rendering country ham fat trimmings over low heat, then deglazing the pan with the strongly brewed black coffee to absorb all the flavorful drippings. To incorporate the brown sugar, add it to the pan at the same time as the coffee, starting with a generous pinch and adding more to taste, if desired. The goal here is to achieve balance, not sweetness.