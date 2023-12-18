Tomato And Bacon Grease Make For A Deliciously Simple Southern Gravy

Throughout the South, gravy is an institution. From Sawmill gravy to red-eye, cornmeal, and more, the list goes on — and it includes a gravy you might not have heard of before unless you grew up in the region. Southern-style tomato gravy is a treat that for the most part has remained in the kitchens of home cooks. (Call it a well-kept secret.) Per the lore, this humble gravy started in the Appalachians as a thrifty way to make use of the ingredients folks had on hand: no milk, but gardens full of overripe tomatoes.

Southern tomato gravy is a roux-based sauce flavored with tomato juice and bacon grease. The tomatoes are stewed down with flavorful bacon drippings for a tangy gravy with a rich body and a savory, tangy, slightly sweet profile. This minimal gravy is a great way to use up a surplus of tomatoes from your home garden or make use of store-bought tomatoes that might be close to spoiling. It's also a killer use for any homemade canned tomatoes you might have stored in the basement or pantry from the summer harvest. In fact, for this gravy it's better to use canned tomatoes than a fresh tomato that isn't yet bursting and overripe.

Perhaps the best part of this tomato-based gravy is that it only requires four simple ingredients — tomatoes, bacon grease, flour, and water — slow-simmered in a saucepan on the stove until thick and creamy.