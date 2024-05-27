10 Tips You Need When Making Cacio E Pepe, From Three Professional Pasta Makers

If you or a loved one surfed the internet for food-related things around 2017, you may have been exposed to cacio e pepe. Should you have worked in the kitchen with cacio e pepe, you might have even been put at risk of crashing and burning on a dish that looks easier to make than it is. At the very least, you potentially caught strays from dogmatic writers who negatively opined about the pasta trend. Now that it's been proven how long this pasta has lived in the foodie consciousness, you are entitled to compensation. (The educational variety.)

Despite consisting of precious few main components and having 200-plus years of trial-and-error testing, the only thing that's simple about cacio e pepe is how easy it is to mess it up. Internet charlatans credit it with having only three ingredients — pasta, cheese, and pepper — but when you get down to the nitty-gritty, there can actually be upwards of 10-plus pieces (or sub-ingredients) to make this dish. It's notoriously clumpy, and its glossy sauce can turn watery in an instant.

To clarify some tips for making better cacio e pepe, I turned to some practiced hands. Two of Washington D.C.'s top pasta-slinging chefs contributed: chef Nicholas Stefanelli of the Michelin-starred Masseria, and Michael Friedman, chef of The Red Hen and newly opened Aventino in Bethesda, Maryland. To ensure both coasts had a voice in the conversation, I also spoke with chef Rob Gentile of Stella, located in West Hollywood, California.