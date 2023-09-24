Sautéed Shallots Are The Secret Ingredient To Give Your Cacio E Pepe A Kick

Cacio e pepe, which translates from Italian to "cheese and pepper," is a classic pasta dish that's probably so popular because it's delicious with just a few ingredients. In case you don't know, those ingredients are typically thick pasta like bucatini or spaghetti, freshly ground black pepper, salt, parmesan cheese, and butter. Of course, there are many variations out there, including recipes that use a blend of cheeses or add in lemon zest or vegetables. But we've got one secret ingredient that we think easily kicks up the flavor of any pot of cacio e pepe: sautéed shallots.

Why use sautéed shallots in your cacio e pepe? It adds layers of flavor and texture without taking away from the core ingredients of the dish. Shallots have a milder taste compared to other onions, so your dish will benefit from the onion and garlic flavors. When you sauté shallots, they become a bit sweet as they caramelize, which lends itself to the bold flavors of black pepper and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. You'll also get soft bits in every bite, which pairs well with the texture of al dente pasta.