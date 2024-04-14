The Pasta Water Tip For Top Notch Cacio E Pepe

One of the easiest ways to add pasta water to your cacio e pepe without overdoing it is to use tongs to transfer your cooked noodles from the pot into the skillet with your sauce. Some of the starchy liquid will naturally cling to the noodles, but the amount will be negligible enough that you won't end up with a thin sauce. However, reserve a cup of the liquid from your boiling pot just in case you need to add more later.

Then, before you pour in a little more, rigorously toss your noodles with the other ingredients until everything is smooth. Only pour in another quarter of a cup of pasta water at a time until you get a silky, creamy sauce, mixing until the cheese melts each time, but stopping just when your noodles no longer seem dry. Another way to make sure your sauce stays velvety is to grate your own cheese.

When making pasta, it's best to stay away from pre-grated cheese, which can include fillers like wood pulp that can cause clumps when incorporated into a sauce. And when doing so, try to grate your fromage as finely as possible using a fine grater such as a Microplane, which will allow your shreds to melt and emulsify more easily. Finally, make sure your pan is off the stove when you add in the cheese, as higher temperatures can also cause clumping.