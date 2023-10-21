Sweet Corn Will Take Your Classic Cacio E Pepe Up A Notch

Corn stock is made using bare corncobs that have been stripped of their raw kernels. Those cobs still have sweet and starchy milk in those indentations where the kernels used to be. Place the cobs in water along with some peppercorns, bay leaves, and thyme, and boil. It's that simple. Once the stock cools you will want to strain it to get rid of any corn cob solids.

This corny stock will infuse its richness into your pasta and complement the savory cheese flavors, creating a sweet creamy version of cacio e pepe. Additionally, cooking the kernels until they are tender and adding them to the pasta will provide a lovely texture. That said, once you get the hang of making corn stock, you don't have to save it just for cacio e pepe. Michael Toscano recommends using it in place of chicken stock for vegetarian-friendly recipes. A risotto or soup made with corn stock will be lovely, and the stock can also be perfect for braising meat if you want to add a little sweetness.