Serve Canned Dolmas With Classic Tzatziki For An Easy, Flavorful Appetizer

It's an eternal push-pull; you want to create a delicious and impressive appetizer for your party, but you have so much else to do. Luckily, there are myriad ways to lighten your workload while still dropping guests' jaws with a stunning and sumptuous hors d'oeuvre. For instance, making use of certain canned items like dolmas can lighten your load quite a bit. While it's not terribly hard to source grape leaves and stuff them with dressed rice, it's far easier to pop open a few cans of the finished product. These Mediterranean rice stuffed grape leaves are vibrant, yet filling and a perfectly-sized finger food. What's more, canned dolmas are a cinch to gussy up before a function.

From a drizzle of grassy olive oil to a sprinkling of herbs, canned dolmas present an able canvas for the intrepid, but harried host. If you want to take them a step further, adding a quick homemade tzatziki sauce elevates these verdant dumplings to new heights. Sticking with Mediterranean flavors, tzatziki enriches canned dolmas while adding a bit of crunch and acid to every bite. And don't worry about tracking down obscure ingredients or burning time in the kitchen as tzatziki is quick to whip up with just a few everyday items.