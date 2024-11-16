The Last Butternut Squash Guide You'll Ever Need

While butternut squash — prized for its high flesh-to-seed ratio — is almost everyone's go-to variety for roasts and soups, the winter squash family boasts plenty of other exciting members. From stringy spaghetti squash and hefty Hubbard to ornamental turban and sweet kabocha, these hard-skinned fruits of the Cucurbita genus come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. Known for their long shelf life and nutrient-dense flesh, they are harvested in the fall and stored for winter use (hence the name).

And yet squash naming can be a perplexing affair, especially when it comes to buttercup and butternut varieties. Despite their similar-sounding names, a lack of visual resemblance is striking. Place the buttercup, a dark green, squat little fellow next to the tall, bell-shaped butternut, and it's as if you've encountered nature's own comedy duo — the short, round sidekick paired with the lanky, elegant, straight hero. Buttercup is the tougher of the two: Its firmer flesh makes it perfect for steaming and doesn't allow it to fall apart in ragouts, though it is more challenging to peel due to its tougher skin.

Comparing butternut to acorn squash, another common variety, reveals further differences. The latter is smaller, with a distinctive ribbed exterior and a more fibrous, slightly sweet flesh. Both are versatile, but while butternut's creamy texture makes it ideal for purees, acorn excels in stuffed preparations.

