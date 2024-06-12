18 Creative Ways To Use Butternut Squash That Aren't Soup

Butternut squash is a common winter squash with an elongated shape, pale skin, and vibrant orange flesh. Like the name suggests, these vegetables have a rich, creamy texture and nutty flavor that's often described as subtly sweet, which can be enhanced with cooking techniques that promote caramelization. This squash variety may be among the least expensive items at the grocery store, but it's a versatile ingredient that can wear many hats.

Now, while butternut squash is simple to prepare once it's peeled, some people may only be familiar with it in soup. Of course, butternut squash soup is certainly delicious, yet there are many more ways of preparing this humble vegetable — some classic, some quite unexpected — that are definitely worth trying. With that in mind, if you're willing to branch out and explore how to make this tasty ingredient shine, we've gathered 18 creative ways of using butternut squash that aren't soup.