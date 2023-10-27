Spinach And Butternut Witch Hat Pastries Recipe

Spooky witch hat pastries are the perfect little appetizers for your Halloween party. Stuffed with golden butternut squash, spinach, and roasted garlic, these pastries have only a few ingredients and yet a highly sophisticated flavor. Buttery, flaky layers of homemade puff pastry surround the warm and comforting filling, while black sesame seeds add a nice crunch and witchy finishing touch.

New to baking? Leah Maroney walks you through her homemade puff pastry recipe step by step, but she knows we all need a shortcut sometimes. If that's the case for you, she suggests using store-bought crescent roll dough to save time or get kids involved in this recipe.

Another party-approved perk about these witch hats is that they can be served at room temperature, which means they're ideal for prepping ahead of time. "Make the filling and the pastry ahead of time," Maroney says. "You can even assemble them in advance and store them in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before baking." We all love a make-ahead moment, especially for the holidays.