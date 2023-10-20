Butternut Squash Is The Rich Fall Vegetable Your Mac And Cheese Needs

Once the leaves change color, foodies are all about squash. If you've been looking for an excuse to swing by your local farmers market, look no further than butternut squash mac and cheese. In the spirit of the season, this elevated comfort classic food totes a golden-orange hue with a rich creamy sauce. It takes a childhood favorite and makes it heartier, more sophisticated, and packed with autumnal flavor. Plus, it's a killer way to get picky eaters to incorporate a little extra veggies into their diet.

To make it, puree your squash with an immersion blender or food processor, and then incorporate the puree into your regular mac and cheese recipe. Opt for a strong enough cheese to hold up to the squash without overpowering it. Sharp cheddar, white cheddar, parmesan, or salty-nutty fontina would all make good options. As an added bonus, this recipe is also fairly easy to transition into a vegan-friendly dish by swapping in non-dairy alternatives or a cashew cheese sauce. Thicker options like soy milk or full-fat oat milk would make fitting dairy substitutes.