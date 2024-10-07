The Easiest Way To Cut Butternut Squash For Your Fall Soups

Cutting butternut squash can often feel like a marathon. Sure, we all say it's worth it by the time we're slurping up delicious spoonfuls of roasted butternut squash soup, but when we're anticipating chopping into our gourd, the task ahead can feel super daunting. Plus, if it's your first time or you're just not slicing your squash properly, you risk cutting your fingers. Luckily, if you have your heart set on tasty seasonal soups this fall, there's a (relatively) risk-free way to tackle your butternut gourd.

Instead of attempting the tricky task that is slicing your squash lengthwise, take your knife and begin with a smaller horizontal cut down the middle, which will create two halves. Then, scoop out the seeds and strings in each half. After this, it should be fairly easy to peel your gourd and cut it from there. You can start slicing it and breaking it down into cubes — or, chop your halves in half again, and then go a step further and make them into chunks. In general, the biggest hurdle when dealing with butternut squash is that initial cut into the massive fruit, but with this method, you can make it as simple as possible.