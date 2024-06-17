The TikTok Hack That Makes Peeling Butternut Squash So Much Easier

Butternut squash is as delicious and nutritious as it is notoriously difficult to peel. Even though most squash skin is edible — including all winter squash such as butternut — there is still a degree of toughness on the teeth and the digestive system to take into consideration. As such, and particularly with butternut squash, you'll likely want to peel yours for ease of use in cooking. Although this large and shapely squash may seem like a bit of a mystery initially, there's a super simple hack thanks to @brunchwithbabs on TikTok to get your squash peeled in a snap. Skeptical? Don't knock the 'Tok until you've tried it. This trick uses the microwave to soften the skin on even the toughest of squashes.

The most important first step to this hack is washing and then piercing the flesh of your whole butternut squash with a fork in multiple places to allow for ventilation of the steam and liquid produced in the process of microwaving. This will avoid any messy microwaving mishaps and ensure thorough tenderization of your troublesome squash peel. Next, pop your squash into the microwave for three minutes and then carefully remove it once the time is up. This will leave the squash skin supple and simple to peel, while the "meat" of your squash should be much easier to cut through and chop up for soups, bakes, and any other selection of a wide variety of dishes.