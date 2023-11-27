Roasted Butternut Squash Will Be Your New Favorite Pizza Topping

Butternut squash isn't just for puréeing into soup. It's also the perhaps unlikely topping that your homemade pizza has been crying out for. When it's time for potlucks, holiday parties, or other gatherings, home cooks are always looking for an economical, quick, and easy dish that'll please a crowd – and nobody's ever disappointed to see pizza on the food table. As its name suggests, this "buttery," "nutty" winter squash adds sweet-savory complexity to any pie, instantly elevating your go-to pizza crust recipe to the sophisticated echelon of "you made this?"

It works so well thanks to the squash's natural texture. This dense, starchy vegetable retains its moisture during roasting but doesn't get soggy, either — an ideal fit for a flavorful pizza topping. The most labor-intensive part here is cutting and peeling the squash. To cut down on prep time, you could also totally use frozen butternut squash, which can be found in the freezer aisle of many grocery stores.

To do it, roast your butternut squash in the oven as normal and slam it on your pizza before baking it (twice-cooked). You could also cube it or shred it with a fork for different textural aspects. For an extra impressive presentation, whip out your veggie peeler and slice that tender squash into ribbons before roasting it. If you go this route, keep in mind that you'll need to reduce the baking time to avoid overcooking the squash ribbons into mush.