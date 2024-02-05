Butternut Vs Buttercup Squash: What's The Difference

Given the wide selection of squash you can find in the market, it can be confusing to choose the right one for a dish you have in mind. Not only are there distinct differences between summer squash and winter squash, but there are also a lot of varieties falling under each group, particularly the latter.

Unlike what its name implies, winter squash is harvested during autumn, or even late summer. However, due to its tough exterior, this fruit can be kept for months without refrigeration until winter, hence its moniker. Its hard rind is developed through its lengthy growing season, which can be up to 100 frost-free days. With a sweeter and firmer flesh than summer squash, winter squash has made its mark by being featured in plenty of cold-season dishes, from squash casseroles and hearty soups to pies.

Two popular types of winter squash are the butternut and buttercup squash. Although they have similar-sounding names, these two couldn't look any more different from each other, with the buttercup round and green and the butternut elongated and pinky beige. Aside from their physical distinctions, there are also nuanced variations between the two. Find out what these are since these differences can affect not just the flavor but also the texture and consistency of the dishes that you add them to.