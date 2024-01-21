Butternut Squash Is The Secret To Veggie Sandwiches With Some Heft

Butternut squash is a celebrated fall and winter vegetable thanks to its sweet, nutty flavor, creamy texture, and beautiful bright orange color. It is a shame then, that it is so often relegated to familiar recipes like butternut squash soup and rich butternut squash mac and cheese. The truth is, this versatile gourd has a lot to offer in many dishes, even unexpected ones like sandwiches.

This vegetable can pack a punch when introduced to your usual sandwich stack. Butternut squash has an earthy and delicate flavor, a smooth and velvety texture, and a lot of moisture, all of which are important factors in sandwich-making. The most important contribution it makes, however, is that of making a sandwich — especially a vegetarian one — hearty and filling. Not only does the squash offer some bulk to the overall mouthfeel of the sandwich, but it also is loaded with fiber that will make you feel satisfied for longer than some lighter vegetables.