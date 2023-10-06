Upgrade Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With A Velvety Squash Purée

During the fall season, our collective desire to eat autumnal foods is satiated by pumpkin spice everything. Although it's typically reserved for desserts, pumpkin, along with other winter squashes, tastes amazing in savory dishes.

Winter squashes are often maple-roasted or spiced and baked, but they can be enjoyed in more subtle ways. Puréeing the vegetables and adding them to pasta sauce turns a mundane meal into something enhanced with a rich, warm flavor. When puréed, winter squashes take on a smooth texture, making the resulting dish like creamy pasta.

Store-bought pasta sauce tends to already be quite sweet, so the addition of winter squash will increase that, as well as diminish the acidity found in the tomatoes. You can play up the sweetness by going for squashes like butternut squash or sugar pumpkin, or temper it with a savory, nutty squash like spaghetti or acorn squash. Either way, the puréed squash mixed with pasta sauce will deliver decadent, buttery pasta that can be paired with slow-cooked beef and honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts.