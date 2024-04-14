How To Store Winter Squash After The Curing Phase

So, you've taken advantage of spring, summer, and fall to plant, grow, and harvest your winter squash. Now, you can look forward to a winter of yellow delicata, golden hubbards, and the lesser-known sweet dumpling winter squash. But before you take your fruits from the field to the fork, they must be cured — or, dried and prepped for long-term storage — and then stored properly to enjoy them at their finest. To store winter squash, find a cool, well-ventilated spot with lower temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit to place them. A garage or cold cellar works just fine.

Optionally, you can wrap the fruits in newspaper loosely and place them in open boxes. After that, store winter squash between one and seven months, depending on the type. Smaller fruits like acorn and spaghetti squash store for up to two and a half months. Hubbard and banana squash, meanwhile, store for three to six months, and butternut squash is best consumed within two to three months of storage but will store well for up to six months. Just be sure to avoid placing them in areas of high humidity, in an abandoned room (where you may forget about them), or close to near-ripe fruit. It takes just a few ripe bananas to trigger a winter squash to ripen and, before you know it, it will have rotted.

Be careful, however, with storing different types of squash. Overripe acorn squash stored too long tend to develop dry skin and stringy flesh — and that's not the best condition to enjoy them in. Check on the fruits every week or so to stay on top of things. If you see any spotting on a winter squash, move it away from the rest to avoid spoiling the entire batch. Then, use this caramelized butternut squash with pearl couscous or baked acorn squash recipe to take advantage of the ripe fruit before it goes bad.