Sweet Dumpling Is The Lesser-Known Winter Squash You'll Want To Try

At first glance, winter squashes may all appear relatively the same. However, with dozens of varieties, these hardy vegetables have more to offer than you may expect and are good for much more than merely serving as a seasonal decoration.

Winter squashes indeed share some common traits, such as their ability to store for weeks or even months after being harvested in the fall. Their ability to keep well into the winter, even though they're grown through the summer, is why we call them winter squash. But their versatility in the kitchen, from soups to pies, makes the many varieties genuinely worth getting to know better.

You're likely already familiar with pumpkin, butternut, and acorn squash, as they're some of the most popular and easy-to-find types of winter squash. Yet, each kind of squash offers unique taste, texture, size, and shape characteristics. The sweet dumpling is one such winter squash. It may not be the most popular type of squash, and perhaps you've never even heard of it before, but it's definitely one worth exploring. Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the sweet dumpling squash.