Winter Squash Skin Is Edible But That Doesn't Always Mean You Should Eat It

Sweet with a hint of nuttiness, winter squashes are one of the better parts of the colder months, in part because they have the gift of versatility. Every part of a winter squash is edible, from the flesh and seeds down to the exterior. However, that doesn't mean you should always eat winter squash skin.

The interior flesh of winter squashes like butternut, acorn, and kabocha can be used in a multitude of ways. It can be blended into a creamy soup, roasted with smoky spices, or pureed and folded into mashed potatoes. Although edible, the skin doesn't have that same degree of versatility. Depending on the variety, the exterior can be quite tough, making it difficult to eat. With squashes like butternut and kabocha, it's easier to peel off the skin before cooking them since they're thick and sturdy.

When you peel the skins, they can be set aside to later be braised or sauteed. Since the skin is quite chunky, it works best as a side dish or in meals where its chewy texture isn't disruptive. Softened squash skin can be a welcomed addition to roasted vegetables, salads, or pasta, but it won't work well as a soup topping, or mixed into mashed potatoes or risotto.